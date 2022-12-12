The Wimmera Mail-Times

Crymelon Comet takes out Horsham's Vic Bred Series Final

By Peter Carter
Updated December 13 2022 - 12:48pm, first published 9:00am
Crymelon Comet for Ian Bibby (Warracknabeal) claimed the Greyhound Racing Victoria Vic Bred Series Final on Tuesday, December 6, at the Horsham Greyhound Racing Club, delivering Ian and his kennel one of their biggest wins to date with a first prize cheque of $7500.

