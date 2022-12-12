Crymelon Comet for Ian Bibby (Warracknabeal) claimed the Greyhound Racing Victoria Vic Bred Series Final on Tuesday, December 6, at the Horsham Greyhound Racing Club, delivering Ian and his kennel one of their biggest wins to date with a first prize cheque of $7500.
Comet as is his normal pattern was burned off for early pace and was sixth down the back straight, using his home track knowledge Comet ducked to the rail just before the corner and scraped the paint of the rail to exit the corner within striking distance of early tearaway leader Cyclone Ally.
In the final fifty metres Cyclone Ally looked like she would hold on but Comet continuing his rails run literally grabbed Cyclone Ally with the last bound of the race to claim victory.
Congratulations Ian and Jill on a great achievement with Comet.
Victor Millington (Great Western) continued his success with comeback kid Neil's Phoenix storming down the outside after coming from third early on after exiting the blue alley claiming a one length victory for the Millington/Jenner combination, in a smart time of 23:47sec for the Warrack Motel 410m event.
Pressure Rising returned to the winners list for the Fullerton (Redcliff) team regaining that dazzling early speed she was displaying weekly going back a couple of months to again fly the lids and set-up a winning margin early on going home an easy four length winner in 23:24sec.
Reinforcements for Peter and Dezi Carter (Horsham) recorded back-to-back wins taking out the Watts Price Accountants Mixed Grade 4/5 event over the 485m in the time of 27:06sec.
Saturday morning produced a double for Andrea Gurry (Nhill) with victories to Negasi Bale and Loco Tonto.
Negasi Bale claimed the Horsham Doors and Glass Grade 5 410m event coming from last early on to win by one length in 23:57sec.
Loco Tonto was a far less stressful watch for Gurry leading all the way to claim the Locks Construction Grade 5 410m event by over six lengths in the smart time of 23:31sec.
Phantom Patch for Bill and Helen Hartigan (Horsham) was victorious in the Crymelon Kennels Grade 6 event.
After setting up an early lead Phantom Patch was forced to dig deep and fight back after being challenged for the lead, Patch fought the race out hard and put his head down on the line to claim victory in the very smart time of 23:40sec.
Kraken Shimmer almost made it a winning race to race double for the team but was just run down on the line finishing second.
Racing returns to Horsham Greyhound Racing Club on Tuesday, December 13, with a 12-card card kicking off at 3.14pm.
For more information, visit http://horsham.grv.org.au/.
