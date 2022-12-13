Alice Skye is a Horsham local and Wergaia woman who shot to stardom after winning the 2017 Triple J Unearthed Indigenous award.
She headlined a live concert in the Soundshell in Sawyer Park in Horsham on Saturday afternoon.
Support acts included Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, as well as Carrisa Nyalu.
Ms Skye reflected on the difficult times recording artists had during the pandemic when live concerts could not be held and they wondered if they ever would be.
"My manager said to me one day, do you still want to pursue a singing career. I said, "why wouldn't I."
Her songs told stories about that time and about growing up. She recalled a small orange car that she often saw being driven around Horsham.
One day she saw it in the wrecking yard and that sighting inspired one her latest songs called, "You might grow up."
Her 2022 tour included Victoria, South Australia, Canberra, Tasmania and Queensland.
Mr Skye was followed by the soulful sounds of Emma Donovan who entertained the crowd about 100.
The event was part of Live Nation's Homegrown Regional Concert Series and was supported by Horsham Rural and City Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.