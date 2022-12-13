Grampians Health and Deakin Rural Health are joining forces to address health care in Western Victoria.
The organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on research, improving regional health outcomes.
Dale Fraser, Grampians Health's chief executive, said research plays an integral role in developing and progressing health services.
"This is a valuable opportunity to support research aimed at helping our local communities be connected, healthy and productive," he said.
"We've already seen many benefits of this strong relationship and this MOU will provide greater opportunities in health service-led research."
Professor Vin Versace, Director of Deakin Rural Health, said the MoU is a natural progression of the relationship between the two organisations that began in 2016.
"A number of joint projects have been acknowledged through local research awards reflecting the value not only to the health service, but also the communities we work within."
The MoU will enable Grampians Health and Deakin Rural Health to co-produce further research studies and support evidence-based practice to address shared priorities.
It will also allow the two organisations to attract competitive grant funding and expand networks and industry connections to enable access to more funding.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
