A new pilot program is helping people with an intellectual disability to better access health services across the Grampians and Wimmera regions.
Grampians Community Health has been funded by the Western Victoria PHN to deliver the Supporting People with Intellectual Disability to Access Health (SPIDAH) project.
RELATED: Cervical screening returns to GCH
GCH Program Leader Healthy Communities, Jacinta Smith, said SPIDAH aims to improve how primary health care services, particularly those online and in telehealth formats, are delivered to meet the needs of people with an intellectual disability.
Western Victoria PHN is one of four primary health networks selected by the Federal Government to develop and pilot local models to contribute to the Primary Care Enhancement Program (PCEP).
The local models will be evaluated and successful parts will form the national PCEP to roll out across Australia IN 2024.
Letesha Stephens, who has dyslexia, has been employed as the project's Disability Peer Support Worker. It is understood the GCH service is the only peer-led pilot program in Victoria.
"It will be helpful that Letesha can share her lived experience, knowledge and skills with the people she is working with," Ms Smith said.
In addition to Ms Stephens' one-on-one consultations, SPIDAH will develop podcasts and videos to give visual demonstrations of the steps needed to access telehealth and other options.
"This is an exciting capacity-building opportunity, as the content developed will be available over time for people to access and re-watch as needed," Ms Smith said.
Ms Stephens will work to upskill people with intellectual disabilities, along with health services, mental and allied health professionals, disability workers, service providers and advocates, pharmacists, GPs, practice staff and dentists to ensure they enable or improve access to services.
She will also target rural and remote townships that don't have easy access to health services.
Ms Smith said there was an identified need for this type of service across the Grampians-Wimmera region. "The issues have been exacerbated during COVID-19 where the need to access telehealth services was clearly identified," she said.
"We hope this pilot demonstrates good outcomes so the program can be implemented as an ongoing long-term program."
The program is part of a National Roadmap for improving the health of Australians with intellectual disability and is being undertaken in collaboration with the Council for Intellectual Disability.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.