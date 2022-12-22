Michael to bring inspirational leadership as College principal Advertising Feature

Michael Horne is an experienced educational leader and is currently the Associate Principal at Braemar College in Woodend. Picture supplied.

The Hamilton and Alexandra College is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Horne as the next principal, commencing in Term Two 2023.

Mr Horne is an experienced educational leader and is currently the Associate Principal at Braemar College in Woodend, Victoria, where he leads the areas of staffing, operations, curriculum and staff development.

Prior to his role, Mr Horne was Head of Senior School at Braemar College, and has held senior leadership positions, including Deputy Principal at Salesian College and Ave Maria College.

Mr Horne spent his early teaching career at Scotch College in Melbourne, and considers himself first and foremost to be an English teacher, with interests in music, history and outdoor pursuits.

Mrs Rosie Merrin, Chair of The Hamilton and Alexandra College Board, says Mr Horne will bring skills, highly regarded experience, and a philosophy that will provide inspirational leadership to our school as we head into an exciting future.

"Michael is an established speaker and author of numerous English textbooks, and he is passionate about developing the capacity of staff and students to be continual learners, and is a strong advocate for pursuing excellence in teaching practice," Mrs Merrin says.



"In his current role, he has successfully led and introduced academic programs and brought a renewed focus on improving teaching skills and has been instrumental in developing capacity in middle leaders and forming highly effective teams.

"We were continually impressed by Michael's optimism and his belief that "schools are wonderful places - busy, exciting, challenging, rich with possibility. The chance to genuinely connect with and follow the trajectory of remarkable young people makes school leadership one of the best jobs in the world."



Mrs Merrin says as the College enters its 151st year of outstanding education in Hamilton, she knows Mr Horne will lead staff and students confidently into the future of new careers, opportunities, personal growth and wellbeing.

Mr Horne is currently undertaking a Doctor of Education degree through The University of Melbourne with his research focusing on the development of professional learning using teacher-led action research methodologies. He also holds a Master of Education and Graduate Diploma in Education, both from The University of Melbourne, and a Bachelor of Arts with Honours from Monash University.

