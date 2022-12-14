The Wimmera Mail-Times

Ararat Redbacks defeated Horsham to maintain their top spot on the ladder

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
December 14 2022 - 12:00pm
Despite 35 points from Austin McKenzie, the Horsham Hornets were unable to overcome the Ararat Redbacks. File picture

Ararat Redbacks have overcome a plucky Horsham Hornets squad to maintain their top spot on the ladder in the south west men's division of the Country Basketball League.

