Ararat Redbacks have overcome a plucky Horsham Hornets squad to maintain their top spot on the ladder in the south west men's division of the Country Basketball League.
The Redbacks looked close to overwhelming the home side at the end of the second quarter, but were given a shock surprise when the Hornets were able to outscore their opponents in the third, and keep scores to 17 each in the fourth.
READ MORE
Despite the 90-83 loss, the Hornets were far from disgraced, with offensive star Austin McKenzie sinking 35 points, and Max Bryan and Mitch Martin playing a pivotal role in defence.
Hornets coach Scott Benbow commended his team for their efforts against the ladder leaders.
"In the second half we adjusted and the guys put on a hell of a show," Mr Benbow said.
"With a minute and a half to go we were still in the game, but in that last minute they made a couple of crucial shots and we missed a couple.
"It was good to see that we closed the gap, because they beat us by 30 last time. To get that close to them certainly gives us confidence moving forward."
Despite being pushed until the very end, Redbacks coach Rhys Burger said it was ultimately a good win and all-round team effort.
"It probably doesn't show up as much as Zac (Dunmore) and Josh (Fiegert) doing all the scoring, but defensively the guys put a lot of pressure on their ball handlers, and that's where you get the steals and the easy baskets. Those things don't go unnoticed," Mr Burger said.
The Redbacks coach said he was pleased with the season so far, and was looking forward to taking on Colac at home on Saturday, January 7, when the season returns following the Christmas break.
With the Hornets currently sitting at fifth on the ladder, Mr Benbow said every game from here on out was a must-win for his team.
"Our season's really on the line. We need to keep winning to try and get ourselves into the four by finals and then reassess from there," he said.
"We are at full strength now and we're feeling good about ourselves."
Horsham play Millicent Magic at home on Saturday night from 8pm, while Ararat has a bye.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.