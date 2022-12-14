Horsham Hornets have comfortably dispatched Surfcoast Chargers to maintain their top four spot in the south west women's division of the Country Basketball League.
The 86-56 win was led by offensive mainstays Caitlin Story and Emalie Iredell who scored 23 and 21 points respectively, while Olivia Jones proved similarly damaging in offense with 18 points.
RELATED: Redbacks overcome plucky Hornets
While she commended Story for another dominant performance, Hornets coach Bec McIntyre said the win was also a team effort.
"Every single person helped us with their role on the court, that was ultimately the reason we were able to get out and have such a good win," Ms McIntyre said.
"It's really good to see the girls coming together. It's almost halfway through the season but we're really starting to gel as a team, and every week we're getting better and better."
The Lady Hornets now have one more game before the summer break against the top placed Millicent Magic, which Ms McIntyre said will be a good opportunity to show her team can "mix it with the best".
"I think Milicent is the best team in the competition by a mile," she said.
"When we played them last time, we were on the back foot and didn't expect them to be as good as they were. We know what to expect now."
READ MORE
The Hornets coach acknowledged the depth of Millicent's talent, particularly with four of their five starting players have careers in the NBL One league.
Despite this, Ms McIntyre said her team has the ability to bring a tough game to the ladder leaders.
"Personally, I think we are stronger than them under the ring," she said.
"We've got some amazing athletes in our team like Jedah Huf and Emalie Iredell. We're going to focus on those things we excel at and try to maintain them at a reasonable score.
"We're looking forward to the challenge. The best thing about the Hornets girls is they're not backwards in coming forwards. They'll take any opportunity and any challenge and they won't shy away from it."
Ms McIntyre encouraged all Horsham residents to come along to the game and cheer loudly for the home squad.
"A home crowd is always the best and our crowd is the best in the league. Everyone knows that and they hate coming to play us," she said.
"We'll look forward to having a really loud and massive crowd behind us."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.