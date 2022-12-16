The chair of the Allambi Elderly Person's Residential Aged Care Facility's committee of management has praised the community's support as it closes its doors in February 2023 after 55 years of service.
Ann Falkingham, Chair of the Allambi Elderly Persons Board, said the heart-breaking decision was tough.
"We examined many alternatives, focusing on ways we can keep the facility running and maintain the residents in Dimboola," she said.
The Wimmera Mail-Times first reported that residents of Allambi Elderly Peoples Home in Dimboola were searching for a new home on November 11.
Ms Folkingham cited financial pressure and new aged care standards as the foundation for the decision to close the 11-bed facility.
"Over the last years, the aged care industry has significantly changed, from funding arrangement through to compliance and accreditation requirements," she said.
"Allambi's Residential Aged Care has been able to weather the evolution in aged care but has reached a point that it is not viable to continue under the current operating model.
"This facility has been a part of the community for such a long time and has been fortunate to have had amazing community support. [Finding] new homes for our residents is devastating for them and their families."
Ms Falkingham reiterated that the Allambi Independent Living Units remain unaffected. Furthermore, residents are not being moved to Melbourne.
During the process, the Healthcare Advisor engaged by Allambi, Mr Craig Hooper, was moved by the strong support from aged care facilities in the area.
"It is no surprise that Residential Aged Care places can be difficult to find," she said.
"The support and flexibility from other aged care homes in the region - from Nhill, Donald, Horsham, Warracknabeal and others - has been amazing. It has helped so many residents to stay close to their families."
Ms Falkingham says the future of the facility remains positive.
"Right now, we are focused on our residents and staff. Once this process is complete, we will be exploring what is next for the facility.
"Allambi's Residential Aged Care Facility is a vital part of the community, and we will ensure the Dimboola community is actively involved in planning the next steps.
"Part of that process will be extensive community consultation with groups and people in Dimboola, as well as discussions with Government.
"Closing Allambi as an aged care facility is something we have to do and, sadly, a decision that cannot be reversed.
"Through community participation and discussions, I am optimistic that Allambi will evolve to provide services for the Dimboola community that are effective, specific and sustainable into the future.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
