The Wimmera Mail-Times

Dimboola's Allambi aged care facility to close in February

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated December 16 2022 - 1:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allambi Elderly Person's Residential Aged Care Facility in Dimboola will close its doors in February. File picture

The chair of the Allambi Elderly Person's Residential Aged Care Facility's committee of management has praised the community's support as it closes its doors in February 2023 after 55 years of service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.