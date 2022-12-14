Nestled in one of the most beautiful natural backdrops in Australia, the Grampians Grape Escape in Halls Gap is a weekend of regional wine, food and music that cannot be missed. In 2023, the iconic wine, food and music festival will be celebrating 30 years so chat to your crew, book your accommodation and get ready to enjoy masterclasses, demonstrations, live music, guest chefs, kids activities, plus a village of more than 100 stalls.