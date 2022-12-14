December 18
Pomonal
The Pomonal Village Christmas Market will be back in full swing this year after two years of COVID-related restrictions. Around 50 stalls will be offering visitors all manner of last minute Christmas goodies, including used items, books, jewellery, clothes, soaps and more. Local produce and other edible delights will also be available, as well as a fundraiser sausage sizzle prepared by the Pomonal Men's Shed Club.
January 2023
Stawell
Come down and listen to Craig Atkins, a solo acoustic "One Man Band" multi-Instrumentalist based in Adelaide. He's performing at Grampians Ale Works on Friday evening January 27, 2023. Come enjoy some tunes with your family and friends. Bookings essential. More on his music can be found via http://www.craigatkinsmusic.com.
January 2023
Pomonal
Pomonal Estate is hosting an evening of food, drinks and classic cinema, all for a good cause. Funds raised go towards Olivia Newton John's Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
February 2023
Ararat
Spend five hours being guided through one of the world's most haunted locations. Aradale Asylum has seen over 10,000 deaths in its time as a mental health "treatment" facility. Can you brave this infamous dark tourism location?
February 2023
Beaufort
Pyrenees Hideout is a one day multi-stage boutique rock music festival located in the Pyrenees Region of Victoria featuring music from Daryl Braithwaite, Kasey Chambers, The Black Sorrows, Travis Collins, local legend Freya Josephine Hollick, plus a fully licensed bar, market and food stalls, children's rides and entertainment. An occasion for all ages, Pyrenees Hideout will be stationed at the stunning Goldfields Recreation Reserve, Beaufort. For more information, visit pyreneeshideout.com.au/tickets.
February 2023
Port Fairy
From February 8-10, the Port Fairy Jazz Music Festival will feature a plethora of music performances throughout the iconic town across three magnificent days. Acts include the Bill Clarke Quintet, the Dandenong Ranges Hot Jazz Orchestra, the Diminished 7 and Wings Of Tyto. For more information, visit https://www.portfairyjazz.com.au.
May 2023
Halls Gap
Nestled in one of the most beautiful natural backdrops in Australia, the Grampians Grape Escape in Halls Gap is a weekend of regional wine, food and music that cannot be missed. In 2023, the iconic wine, food and music festival will be celebrating 30 years so chat to your crew, book your accommodation and get ready to enjoy masterclasses, demonstrations, live music, guest chefs, kids activities, plus a village of more than 100 stalls.
