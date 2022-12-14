The time it takes to build and lose muscle

Muscle mass gains from resistance training vary widely between individuals and depend on multiple factors.
The range of whole-body muscle mass gains from resistance training in people aged 21-80 years that consists of 12-20 sets performed two to three days a week for up to a year may vary between zero and 7kg but on average is 1.5kg.
Regarding the change in the size of a specific muscle worked out, one study showed 12 weeks of biceps curls increased the size of the biceps muscle by 20.4 per cent for men and 17.9 per cent for women.
However, the size changes ranged from - 2 to + 59% (-0.4 to + 13.6 cm2).
Interestingly while men experience a 2.5 per cent greater gain increase in cross-sectional are compared with women, relative increases in strength are greater in women versus men.
The wide variation in change of individual muscle size with resistance training is affected by the workout intensity, the load and strain imposed on the muscle, the number of repetitions, sets, frequency of workout and potentially the type of resistance training method (machine weights, barbells) influence the gains observed after several weeks of training.
Genetic predisposition to hypertrophy or lifestyle influenced epigenetic profile is a likely mediator of muscle gains.
The amount of protein consumed in the 24-hour period after resistance training also determines the amount of muscle mass gains.
It is crucial the enhanced muscle mass molecular signalling occurring after resistance training has access to sufficient amount and type of amino acids - the building blocks of muscle to ultimately make more muscle.
It appears muscle synthesis is optimized by eating 20-40 grams of protein in three to four meals dispersed over 24 hours following a workout or about 1.8 to 2.5 grams of protein per kilogram of the individual's body mass.
Significant gains in muscle mass may be observed after just seven work-out sessions.
In a study thirteen young men completed concentric only eight to 12 repetition dumbbell curls and shoulder press twice a week over four weeks.
Interestingly this study showed eccentric contractions were not necessary to induce hypertrophy.
Another study showed that 10 sessions of resistance training is sufficient to show signs of muscle growth, but statistically significant gains are not apparent until after 18 sessions.
The increase in muscle size observed in the first four sessions of resistance training is due to muscle damage-induced muscle swelling or oedema.
The authors argue initial increases in muscle protein synthesis after resistance training are to facilitate muscle repair and remodelling from the muscle damage imposed by resistance training.
Gains in muscle size only become possible when either the muscle adapts to training and less damage occurs, or the muscle repair process become more efficient.
Furthermore, resistance training strategies that don't cause significant muscle damage will still induce similar muscle hypertrophy and strength gains compared to training that causes initial muscle damage.
Subsequently, muscle damage is not an essential process that stimulates muscle hypertrophy from resistance training.
Muscle atrophy and decline in muscle strength manifest very rapidly with prolonged disuse or mechanical unloading after hospitalization or experimental bed rest.
In a 2014 study, 24 young men were subjected to either five or 14 days of one-legged knee immobilisation using a full leg cast.
Before and immediately after the immobilization period, quadriceps muscle cross-sectional area, leg lean mass and muscle strength were assessed.
The quadriceps muscle cross-sectional area declined by 3.5 and 8.4 per cent, leg lean mass declined by 1.4 and 3.1 per cent and strength declined by nine and 23 per cent following five and 14 days of immobilisation, respectively.
Another study analysed data from short and long-term bed rest (five to 120 days) in a pooled sample of 318 healthy adults to mathematically model the relationship between muscle strength decline and atrophy.
The results show the greatest rate of muscle strength decline and atrophy occurs in the first five days of bed rest, plateauing later.
Additionally, during the first two weeks of bed rest, muscle strength decline is much faster than muscle atrophy.
Approximately 79 per cent of the muscle strength loss is explained by muscle atrophy, while the remaining is most likely due to other factors that influence strength such as the brain and nervous system's capability to stimulate muscle. The adage "move it or lose it" stems from these observations.
It is critical to not lie down for extended periods of time and regularly stand and walking even for a few seconds, if possible, when bid-ridden for several days as consequence of injury or illness.
Being upright helps preserve muscle mass as standing against gravity ensures the muscles involved in postural maintenance are stimulated.
Brendan O'Brien (PhD) is an Associate Professor in Exercise Physiology at Federation University Australia and an advocate of physical activity for health.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.