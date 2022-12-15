Christmas contrasts highlight meaning

This week's column comes from coolness, culture, and beauty, with two weeks of European Christmas Markets and a Danube River cruise.
A contrast to back home in Australia when summer and Christmas combine their arrival.
But Christmas has always held its fair share of contrasts and surprises.
As the first Christmas approached, Caesar Augustus ruled most of Europe in an empire that also surrounded the Mediterranean.
Worshipped as a god, he decreed a taxation census, to ensure that his income matched his ego.
A massive upheaval for his subjects, but cruelty and compulsion were a trademark in his arrogant boast that he "found Rome brick and turned it into marble."
Scattered across the empire, and especially in the obscure trouble-spot of Palestine, the Jews were awaiting their messiah - long promised by prophets, as they dreamed of reviving the world-power status Israel had enjoyed under King David a thousand years earlier.
Surely that's what the prophets had predicted...
God had bigger ideas as that Christmas approached, as he revealed himself in Jesus. Contrasting with imperial ego, and with Israeli national fervour, he arrived in the most vulnerable form possible - of helpless infancy - for he wanted all of us from the most powerful to the least privileged to see that we are the targets of his love.
God contrasted with Augustus' ego, though he could easily brag about "finding nothing and turning it into a universe." And unlike the Roman Empire's cruelty and compulsion - which hastened its own collapse, God's kingdom began growing through the clarity and compassion of Jesus' teaching and ministry.
Another contrast is that the Roman Empire has been consigned to history, while Jesus' kingdom requires no special political ideology or military power to sustain it, for his grace frees from the inside and releases us into our world with a life-changing message for others and the integrity to back it up.
This message is that God loves us as we are: whatever our past, our present, or our prospects; and that he offers anyone a new start - whether we are down and out; or up and out from realising that life is bigger than having what makes others envy us.
And accepting this grace will place us where we may be inspired and enabled to let go of the dead weight of shame, blame, or excuses that blind us to who and what we can become.
Noel Mitaxa is a former chaplain.
