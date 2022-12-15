The Wimmera Mail-Times

Comment: Labor's Energy legislation and you

By Dr Anne Webster, Federal Member for Mallee
Updated December 16 2022 - 1:10pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor's Energy legislation and you

Labor's energy market legislation sorts the politics but threatens family and business bottom lines in the medium and long term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.