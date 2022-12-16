Our Christmas message for 2022

With the man of the house away harvesting, we girls have been staying up way too late each night watching Christmas movies.
We started with 'Home Alone' and laughed ourselves silly at the bad guys getting what they deserved, as an eight-year-old boy discovers how important family really are, even if they drive him so crazy that he sometimes wishes they would disappear! 'Kevin' learns to appreciate family, say sorry and to forgive.
'Love Actually' was next, with lots of exploration of love in old, new and emerging relationships with some slips, trips and falls along the way, as temptations were toyed with by imperfect people.
An uplifting and overarching focus on hope in the future fills it with joy.
Last night it was time for 'The Holiday', showcasing growth through relationship failures, new friendships and generational inclusion.
Respect, generosity, honesty and a sense of humour featured as paramount relationship ingredients.
Through swapping homes and switching places for a holiday, the lead characters were ultimately saved from a lonely existence.
Apart from Christmas trees appearing on the sets, these movies have no obvious link to the true Christmas story of God coming to live as a human on earth, in the person of Jesus, so he could redeem our lives from eternal separation from our creator.
Certainly, baby Jesus grew up into a youth who had plenty of opportunity to practice forgiveness on his siblings and be granted forgiveness when as a 12-year-old he dumped his family and went to where he felt was his home, alone, worrying his parents sick.
'The Holiday' deals with the theme of changing places, and that was Jesus main aim when he took on human form while maintaining his divinity, to switch places with we imperfect people and pay the debts we owe, racked-up by our selfish - sinful - behaviour.
I think these movies appeal at Christmas because we are all petulant children who want our own way, making selfish choices that mess-up our relationships.
Our only hope for the future is in a change of heart, forgiveness and the perfect Jesus, swapping us out, while he appears on our behalf to have us declared loved and debt free.
That's the true hope and love, actually, that comes with Christmas!
