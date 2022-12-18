The Wimmera Mail-Times

Is it OK to prank kids with Elf on the Shelf this Christmas?

Victoria Lee
By Victoria Lee
December 18 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elf on the Shelf checks out the lake. Picture supplied

We all lie to kids.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Lee

Victoria Lee

Journalist

The Canberra Times Journalist, Producer

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.