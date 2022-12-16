New figures show Horsham's crime rate slowly picking up from a pre-pandemic low in 2019.
However, crime across the Wimmera is steadily declining in line with state-wide trends.
MUST READ: Racing icon fined over animal cruelty
The data, released by the Crime Statistics Agency on Thursday, shows an increase in the number of criminal incidents between the years ending in September 2021 and 2022.
In total, 1534 criminal incidents happened in the Horsham Rural City Council for the year ending in September 2022, up from 1522 September 2021.
The numbers continue to rise from pre-pandemic levels of 1380 incidents in the year ending in September 2019.
However, they pale in comparison to 2015, when 1958 criminal incidents were recorded in the LGA.
COMMENT: Labor's Energy legislation and you
The Hindmarsh, Yarriambiack and West Wimmera municipalities all saw noticeable drops in crime in the past 12 months, down about 20 per cent, 10 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.
Fortunately, there were many positives to draw from the Horsham statistics, with the main offending subgroups falling, with breaches of family violence orders down 15 per cent, from 191 to 163 incidents.
Criminal damage was also down about seven per cent in the past 12 months, from 161 incidents in 2021 to 150 in 2022.
Breaches in bail orders remained level at 108 incidents, while theft and fraud increased 30 per cent from 131 incidents to 172.
Across the state, the criminal incident rate decreased by 4.3 per cent to 5217.5 per 100,000 Victorians, the lowest level since the year ending in 2005.
According to the Crime Statistics Agency, changes to the offence of breaching Chief Health Officer public health directions drove the numbers down in the past 12 months.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.