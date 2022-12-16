The Rural Northwest Health board of directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Jenni Masters as the new chief executive for RNH, effective January 30, 2023.
RNH chairperson Genevieve O'Sullivan said Ms Masters was chosen through a highly competitive selection process that included a tour of the Hopetoun, Warracknabeal and Beulah campuses.
Ms Masters has extensive experience in a variety of senior roles including chief executive Akaroa in New Zealand, a rural health service not unlike Rural Northwest Health.
The Board look forward to Jenni commencing in the new year and working with the team toward progressing the strategic and operational plans for Rural Northwest Health and ensuring our communities receive "better health for all".
Masters said she felt privileged to be given the opportunity.
"I look forward to being part of the community and working with staff and other agencies to ensure our people experience care that meets their needs resulting in the best possible health outcomes for all," she added.
RNH would like to take this opportunity to thank Jo Martin for stepping in as interim chief executive for several weeks until Jodie Cranham then commenced her secondment as interim chief executive.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
