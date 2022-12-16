The Wimmera Mail-Times

Jenni Masters appointed new Rural Northwest Health CEO

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
December 16 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenni Masters, new Rural Northwest Health CEO. Picture supplied

The Rural Northwest Health board of directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Jenni Masters as the new chief executive for RNH, effective January 30, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.