If you live in a fire-risk area, it's safest for horses and livestock to be in a large, well-grazed area on your property where they can move freely with a supply of water. Picture Shutterstock.

Country Fire Authority has reminded Victorians to remember to include their pets and livestock in their bushfire survival plan this year.

While you should always put your own safety above the safety of your animals, it's important to ensure you have a plan for them in the event of a fire.

CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said during high-risk bushfire days, make sure you have bedding, food and water ready to go and make sure you have safe transport for them when leaving early.

"You can make sure your pets can be easily identified by microchipping them and including your details such as your phone number on their collars," he says.

"Consider whether your leave-early destination can accommodate your pets. You should also practise how you will move your pets if you leave. It takes longer than you think.

"A separate plan is needed for horses and livestock as late evacuation will put them and you at risk."

Ahead of high fire risk days, Larpent Dairy Farmer Mark Billing works with his staff and family to make sure his livestock are well protected.

"Grassfires present the biggest risk to our property, however we also have property in the Otways so we plan for bushfire risk there as well," he says.

"We prepare the livestock with sufficient water and do a quick check of private firefighting equipment on the farm. We try to get feeding done either the day before a high fire risk day or really early in the morning - this is so we can avoid using tractors and machinery as much as possible, as they can also pose a risk of starting fires in paddocks."

Every fire season, Mark briefs his staff on what to do should a fire start near the property.

"Everyone knows that if it's safe to do so, we get the cows in the dairy yard where we have sprinklers that can keep the cows cool if a fire is on the property.

"If you're in a high fire risk area you have to plan for everyone and that includes your livestock or pets.

"We work hard to make sure it's not a last-minute thought to have to move the cows, or any animals for that matter, and ensure they're as safe as they possible can be."

Remember to remove all gear from horses and open internal gates to allow them to move around. Do not allow them to roam freely off your property as horses and livestock are a serious risk on roads where visibility will be poor in the event of a fire.

Some tips for keeping pets cool

Have fresh, cold water available at all times

Ensure your pet has shade at all times or bring them inside into a cool room

Wipe your pet down with a cool, damp towel or leave wet towels out for them to lie on

Wet your dog with cool water several times throughout the day

Place ice in a pillowcase and place it near your pets