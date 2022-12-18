The Wimmera Mail-Times
Our People

Balmoral's Katie Mutch advocates for better NDIS housing opportunities

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
December 19 2022 - 9:00am
Katie Mutch, who has cerebral palsy, has found love online with her partner Lachlan Campbell. Picture by Adam Trafford

Katie Mutch has met the love of her life - a man who lights up her face with just the mention of his name.

Erin Williams

Local News

