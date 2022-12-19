Kalkee remains on the top of the Central Wimmera Tennis Association's pennant ladder after a hard fought 5-7 win against St Michael's on Saturday.
The victors travelled to Horsham for the round 11 clash, winning seven sets and seven rubbers to edge out the fourth-placed St Michael's 71-63.
The sides were hard to seperate in the doubles matches, with Kalkee winning four rubbers to St Michael's two.
However the hosts were better poised in the singles contests, winning three out of the six matches against the ladder leaders.
James Sayle was the stand out for Kalkee, winning his singles contest 8-4, before returning to the court to win the double match with Jordan Friberg by the same margin.
Steffi Mcdonald was St Michael's brightest star, winning her two doubles contests 8-3 and 8-3, before a commanding 8-0 win in the singles.
The win keeps Kalkee on the top of the ladder, edging out Horsham Lawn on percentage 120.41% to 108.7%.
Central Park put their name in the finals conversation with a solid 8-4 (81-55) win against Drung South.
The home side won five of the six singles contests before splitting the six doubles matches three-three to win eight rubbers to four.
Willow Sainsbury had a solid day out for Central Park, winning her doubles matches 8-0 and 8-3 respectively, before a solid 8-1 win in the singles.
Logan Casey performed well for Drung South, winning his two doubles contests 8-4 and 8-4, before taking the singles match 8-1.
The win puts Central Park at third place, equal points with Kalkee and Horsham Lawn, but behind on percentage (103.77%).
The competition will now take a six week break, coming back on Saturday, January 28, with Kalkee hosting Central Park, while St Michael's travels to Horsham Lawn.
Meanwhile, in the A Special, Homers and Haven split the points 7-7 (89-84).
Nothing could split Kakee and Telangatuk East, as they shared the points with a 7-7 (85-85) tie.
Brimpaen travelled to Drung South and went home with a 4-10 (92-62) win.
Horsham Lawn Thompson had a solid win against Central Park, winning 12-4 (107-69).
Natimuk will go into the break full of confidence after winning 12-2 (105-56) against Horsham Lawn Dorman.
After 11 rounds, Natimuk sits on top of the A Special ladder with 42 points, 14 points clear of Horsham Lawn Thompson.
Kakee and Telangatuk East round out the top four with 26 and 24 points respectively.
In the A Grade, Central Park defeated Drung South 9-3 (83-50), while Horsham Lawn O'Connor and Homers split the points 6-6 (57-70).
Horsham Lawn forfeited to Haven.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
