The Wimmera Mail-Times

Veteran golfer Mervyn Fox claimed top spot at the Chalambar event

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
December 19 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mervyn Fox receiving his lifetime membership from WDVGA president Ian Hair. Picture supplied.

Veteran golfing ace Mervyn Fox claimed top spot at the Wimmera District Veteran Golfers Association's (WDVGA) Chalambar event on Monday, December 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.