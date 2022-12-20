EMERGENCY health workers are bracing for a perfect storm to hit with a COVID-19 surge, fuelled by Christmas festivities.
Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson is urging people to celebrate outdoors, with hospitalisations from the latest COVID-19 wave expected to rise simultaneously as holiday accidents skyrocket.
Signs statewide indicate a plateau in case numbers, but the virus has still been very much about this festive season.
According to the latest Victorian health department, the Yarriambiack Shire has the state's highest rates of COVID-19 infections this past week, with 647 cases per 100,000 people.
But, such figures are dependent on people reporting their positive test results to the department, which helps shape a region's public health response, including anti-viral medications.
Almost 1700 Victorian healthcare workers could not work on Friday alone due to COVID-19.
Professor Robson said emergency departments were in for a "very rough time" and called on Australians to keep up with pandemic safety measures.
"What we need to try to do is avoid getting sick enough that people need to go to hospital so we avoid that extra pressure right at the peak period," he said.
"So do the right thing if you are in enclosed spaces and have your Christmas gatherings outdoors if possible. Also, stay home if you feel sick or unwell and self-isolate if you contract COVID-19 until you're no longer symptomatic."
The peak body for Australian doctors recommends wearing masks in high-risk settings, including public transport, and staying up to date with COVID-19 jabs for the best protection.
In the past three months, there have been 604 Victorian COVID-19 deaths, of which 41.7 per cent of people were unvaccinated.
Monitoring symptoms with rapid antigen tests could again be the best Christmas gift you could give a loved one, as Grampians Health leaders made clear last Christmas.
The push for testing, and access to COVID-19 tests, is vastly different to the queues along Creswick Road amid the heat last Christmas.
Grampians Health chief strategy and region officer Rob Grenfell made clear in The Wimmera Mail-Times last month to remain vigilant, particularly in large groups and when interacting with loved ones.
Dr Grenfell said any uptick in COVID-19 cases strained hospital resourcing.
Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton said there was uncertainty on the duration and severity of this COVID-19 wave due to multiple variants circulating.
The number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 in Victoria has not dramatically dropped in the past week - 675, down from 682.
