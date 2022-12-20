The Wimmera Mail-Times

Outright win for Warriors Homers hold on in a thriller | HCA Round 11

By Donna Sharpe
Updated December 20 2022 - 4:12pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some tight and classy bowling from West Wimmera Warriors had opposition the Bullants against the wall in round 11 of the Horsham Cricket Association A Grade competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.