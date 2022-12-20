Some tight and classy bowling from West Wimmera Warriors had opposition the Bullants against the wall in round 11 of the Horsham Cricket Association A Grade competition.
The Warriors defeated the Bullants by 10 wickets, winning the game outright on the back of some strong bowling.
Playing at City Oval, the Bullants won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 106. Best with the bat was Garrett Liston with 38 runs and Ben Anson with 21.
Xavier Bone was the wicket destroyer and star of the show taking 5 for 32 off 9.3 overs.
It was a combined effort with the bat from West Wimmera Warriors players Liam Preston and Bailey McQueen - both notching up 30 runs.
McQueen was not out, however Preston was caught by Liston following a delivery from Nathan Hughes.
The side was all out for 131.
The Bullants produced a consistent bowling attack with Kobi Lang, Hughes and Troy Dumesny putting in an all-round effort with two wickets a piece.
Unfortunately, the Bullants second innings was lacklustre - all out for 63 - courtesy of some damage with the ball by Nathan Alexander and first innings hero Bone.
West Wimmera Warriors later produced 39 runs to claim victory.
Alexander claimed 4 for 16 off 11 overs, with six maidens, while Bone was equally devastating with his 3 for 25 off nine overs.
Listen and Tobey Anson offered some resistance for the Bullants, scoring 17 and 12 runs respectively.
Meanwhile, Homers held off Jung in a tight contest at Sunnyside.
Batting first, Homers score 148, with Max Bunworth scoring the bulk of the runs with a 129-ball 53.
On Saturday, Jung batted patiently, but the top order batsman was unable to establish themselves for too long, losing Brenton Hallam (7), Angus Adam (6), Conor Lawson (9) and Levi and Josiah Mock, to be 5 for 37.
A lower order stand by Tyler Puls (14) and Lachlan McGinniss (24) gave Jung a chance, before number nine batsman Martyn Knight offered a glimmer of hope, scoring 40 runs.
However, Knight ran out of batting partners, and the final wicket fell at 133, giving Homers the 15 run victory.
Baxter Perry bowled well for the victors, claiming 5 for 35 off 18 overs, supported by Simon Hopper (2/23), John Officer (2/13) and Chaminda Gamage (1/19).
In the B Grade, the Horsham Saints co-captain Aiden Laffy had a day out, claiming 8 for 39 off against Laharum.
Lubeck-Murtoa's Nic Ballagh claimed 5 for 8 and Shannon Reddie 3 for 9, helping their side roll Jung for 18 runs in the second innings to win outright by an innings and 99 runs.
Colts' Josh Colbert and Dylan Newell claimed four wickets each to defeat Blackheath/Dimboola by 17 runs.
