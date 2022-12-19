Couple missing in the Grampians have been found

UPDATE, Monday, 4.30pm:
A MELBOURNE couple missing in the Grampians have been located.
Police have confirmed the couple were located "safe and well" this afternoon.
"It is understood their car became bogged in the vicinity of Glenelg River Road and one of them was able to walk out of bushland and notify authorities," police said in a statement.
"Neither person was injured and both have declined ambulance treatment."
UPDATE, Monday, 1.10pm:
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man and woman who are missing in the Grampians.
The 50-year-old man from Murrumbeena and 37-year-old woman from Oakleigh East were last seen leaving the Royal Mail Hotel in Parker Street, Dunkleld, about 11am on Sunday.
They had previously been four-wheel-driving in the vicinity of Glenelg River Road and it is believed the couple may have ventured back into the Grampians.
At 10.20am:
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man and woman who are missing in the Grampians.
Officers have been told the pair set off to go four-wheel driving from Oakleigh East on Friday.
It was expected they would return on Sunday evening, in time to pick up their dogs from family members.
The 50-year-old man from Murrumbeena and 37-year-old woman from Oakleigh East last made contact with a family member on Saturday when they sent a photo of themselves in the vicinity of Glenelg River Road around 8.20pm.
This is the last known contact from the two people.
Emergency services were notified late Sunday after they failed to pick up their pets and didn't return home.
Officers are concerned for their welfare as the area is isolated, densely vegetated and the roads are boggy.
Police are also looking for their car, a blue Toyota Hilux registration LIACOS.
It is unknown whether they have access to food and water.
Police Air Wing along with local uniform officers on the ground, Search and Rescue police supported by State Emergency Services personnel will be searching the area today.
Anyone who sights the pair is urged to call Triple Zero (000) or with information the community is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 000.
Earlier: Two people are missing in the Grampians, believed to be in a blue HiLux utility, with a search expected to be launched this morning.
Police officers from Hamilton and the surrounding district are expected to be involved along with State Emergency Service volunteers.
The search command centre is expected to be located at Dunkeld.
Police chiefs will hold a meeting at 8.30am to coordinate the search.
The Cavendish police member is currently going to check out the last known location of the missing people.
