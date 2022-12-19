Business travel in Victoria: A guide

No matter what industry or business you are in, you can be sure that you will have a trip to remember when you next visit Victoria. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

As a business traveller, you need to ensure that the destinations you visit have the right infrastructure to cater to your needs.



As well as comfortable hotels, a community of other like-minded business people to network with, good Wi-Fi, a range of top-quality restaurants to choose from and some good nightlife to enjoy, you also want to ensure there is enough to do to keep you busy when you're not entertaining clients.



For both international and domestic business travellers, Victoria ticks all the boxes as an ideal business travel destination and with good reason.

Home to the iconic city of Melbourne, the world-famous Great Ocean Road, a stunning coastline, beautiful towns and areas of jaw-dropping natural beauty, Victoria has it all.



Whether you want to wine and dine your clients in the centre of Melbourne or organise a trip down the coast for your team, you can be sure that Victoria will not disappoint.



To make your business trips even more affordable, you can also use your business credit cards to start accumulating points that you can then redeem to reduce the cost of your next trip.



With these savings, you will be able to enjoy the wonderful state of Victoria even more as a business traveller.

Let's take a closer look at why you should consider visiting Victoria on your next business trip.

Opportunities to network

Melbourne is a thriving city with a huge network of business people for you to get to know. The CBD is just twenty-five minutes drive from the airport and is extremely easy to get around on foot, even for first-time visitors.



The city's tram runs very regularly, making it easy for you to jump from one meeting to the next, allowing you to pack as much into each and every day as you possibly can.



There are countless meeting venues throughout the city, including trendy options at Federation Square or the more upmarket Crown Towers.

Entertain your clients

A major part of business travel is meeting clients, investors and potential future business partners so you can wine and dine them to make the best impression possible.



The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground is a fantastic option if there is a game on, with corporate ticketing options available that will be sure to impress your clients. Alternatively, you can hire private transport and make your way down the coast to the world-famous Great Ocean Road.



This is a great option if you are local and you want to wow international clients or visitors from other parts of Australia. Visit some vineyards on the way to add a touch of class and make sure that they leave with the best impression possible.

Accommodation options

You'll find a huge range of accommodation options and hotels in Melbourne for you to choose from. No matter what your budget, style or taste is, you can be sure that you will find something to suit your needs.



Whether you are looking for five-star luxury resorts or more affordable chain hotels, there are countless options available. Most of these hotels are close to a selection of bars, restaurants, museums and performance centres where you can meet your clients to close deals or impress investors.



There is no shortage of amazing restaurants in Melbourne for you to choose from. In fact, Melbourne is often referred to as the country's culinary capital making it the perfect choice for foodies.

Outside Melbourne

While Melbourne is undoubtedly the centre of all things business in Victoria there are plenty of places that you can go to do business away from the hustle and bustle of the city.



The state of Victoria is simply spectacular and has a range of top-class venues that can provide a welcome break from city life.



If you and your clients would prefer to spend time in quieter locations, enjoying the sights and sounds that regional Victoria has to offer, you can be sure that you will be spoiled for choice, regardless of where you go.



There are plenty of conference and events organisers that you can get in touch with to help you to plan an event that your clients will remember for all the right reasons.



Whether you want to explore the coastline, marvel at the mountains, go golfing on some of the amazing local courses or venture to interesting inland retreats, there is an endless list of places just waiting to be discovered away from Melbourne CBD.

Make Victoria your next business travel destination

If you are looking for a location that has it all, look no further than the amazing Garden State.

