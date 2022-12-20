The Wimmera Mail-Times

Racing Victoria stewards to kick off another inquiry into Darren Weir after video played in Warrnambool court

By Andrew Thomson
December 20 2022
Former trainer Darren Weir enters Warrnambool court on Wednesday. He was not convicted and fined $36,000, but Racing Victoria stewards are now expected to examine footage that was shown in court.

Three racing identities penalised in Warrnambool court on December 14 on animal cruelty allegations will be further investigated by Racing Victoria stewards.

