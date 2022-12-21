Robertson's Furniture has taken out Horsham's Christmas Window Competition for 2022.
The competition, designed to encourage local shopping, brought festive cheer across the city, with 23 businesses entering the contest and 478 votes received from the community.
"Our shops really decked out their windows for this holiday season and collectively, they have made a valuable contribution to raising spirits and drawing in customers during an important season for trading," Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline said.
"Thank you to all the businesses that entered and everybody who voted. The competition was of a very high standard, and the voting was evenly spread across all shops. Congratulations Robertsons Furniture which received the most votes and is a deserving winner."
Lisa Sordello from Robertsons Furniture said her shop's winning display was best viewed in the evening.
"The inspiration behind our Christmas Window was a bit of the Australian bush with a lot of LED lights," she said.
"Who doesn't love a twinkling light at Christmas time?
"Our windows at night were very special, with them changing daily. What was on display was all for sale (except the big Aussie timber branch that held everything) - so it was an ever-evolving situation.
"We would love to thank all of our gorgeous customers that voted for us - They are the best!!!"
The prize is a $2000 Ace Radio advertising package and a night's accommodation in Melbourne.
