The Wimmera Mail-Times

Robertson's Furniture win 2022 Horsham Christmas Window Competition

Updated December 21 2022 - 4:26pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robertson's Furniture has taken out the 2022 Horsham Christmas Window Competition. Picture supplied by Horsham Rural City Council

Robertson's Furniture has taken out Horsham's Christmas Window Competition for 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.