Ending the year on a high

Hi everyone, I was privileged to be a guest of honor at awards nights recently at our schools in Rainbow, Nhill and Dimboola.
The Hindmarsh Shire Council sponsors the Rae Keam award which is in memory of a former engineer on the shire of Dimboola.
What a wealth of young talent our shire has, and I wish all the graduating year 12 students a successful transition into their desired vocations or further studies.
It now appears we may be experiencing a more normal pattern of weather, albeit still uncharacteristically cool. Harvesting of crops is proving extremely challenging for all and with the showery weather, particularly drawn out.
It is pleasing that the Nhill tennis clubrooms are now ready to be handed over to the club.
Jeparit swimming hole is well underway also, and it was my pleasure to open the new Rainbow Lake recently which will be a great amenity, not only for our shire but travellers as well.
Lake Hindmarsh is reportedly nearing 60 per cent full and we look forward to hosting many visitors over the summer months.
In a recent meeting with the CMA, it was noted that all the lakes in the upper catchments are around 100 per cent and whilst water won't be released due to this, should this be the situation coming into next winter, Lake Hindmarsh and Albacutya will receive all the rainfall next winter from this range of lakes as they are at capacity.
We now have formed a new youth council for the coming year and look forward to seeing their ideas in creating activities for the young people in our shires to enjoy.
I wish all 12 successful candidates a fulfilling and enjoyable experience in their time on youth council.
In finishing, on behalf of the Hindmarsh shire, I wish everybody a safe and happy Christmas, new year and holiday period.
