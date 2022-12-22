The Wimmera Mail-Times

Ending the year on a high | Mayoral Matters

By Cr Brett Ireland
December 22 2022 - 6:00pm
Ending the year on a high

Hi everyone, I was privileged to be a guest of honor at awards nights recently at our schools in Rainbow, Nhill and Dimboola.

