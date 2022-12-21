Horsham Hornets men's squad have kept their final hopes alive after defeating Millicent Magic at home, while the plucky women's squad just fell short in the Country Basketball League (CBL).
The men's Hornets comfortably defeated an undermanned Magic 94-59 at Horsham Basketball Stadium, in the team's final match of the year before the summer break.
Star duo Mitch Martin and Austin Mckenzie put on another dominant performance, finishing with 27 and 25 buckets respectively, with the former sinking a breathtaking half-court shot right before the final buzzer.
While not denying any room for improvement, Hornets coach Scott Benbow said the win was still a great finish to the calendar year.
"Saturday night's game wasn't perfect, but it was a really good, timely win," Mr Benbow said.
"We're building into something and we're ready to have a crack at our last three games."
Mr Benbow acknowledged his team would need to win its remaining three games in 2023 if it had any hope of breaking into the top four and making finals.
"There's definitely room for improvement, and we've let a couple of games go. Losing to Terang and Surf Coast during the year when we haven't been at full strength was not ideal," he said.
"We're in a good space and we've certainly got the belief back. We just have to keep winning every game."
While not as victorious as their male counterparts, the Lady Hornets were valiant in defeat against Millicent Magic, having narrowly fallen short of the ladder leaders 61-59.
Despite being outscored in the first two quarters, the Hornets were able to bounce back in the second half thanks to outstanding attacking by Caitlin Story and heroics from Olivia Jones, who played her best game of the season, according to Hornets coach Bec McIntyre.
"She was attacking the ball, she was leading on court, she was aggressive on defence, she was an awesome leader and she had a really great game," Ms McIntyre said.
Despite the loss adding more pressure to the Hornet's finals chances, Ms McIntyre said she was ultimately happy with the performance, particularly given the 30 point hiding the Hornets received when the two teams last met.
"We really focused on wanting to stay with them as best we could," she said.
"The girls didn't give up. We played really well, and implemented some new offences which they grabbed so well and executed perfectly.
"I'm so proud of each and every one of them. There's not really anything I can say that they needed to do better."
With three games remaining in the new year, Ms McIntyre said it was a shame the summer break had come around to potentially disrupt the team's momentum, which had been building in recent weeks.
She said her team was still more than capable of making finals though.
"The girls have been getting better each week and played their best basketball on Saturday night," Ms McIntyre said.
"I'm super excited for where we're going to go this season and fingers-crossed we can absolutely be deep there in the finals."
The Lady Hornets' will return against Warrnambool at home on Saturday, 14 January at 6pm, while the men's squad will also return against the Seahawks on the same date from 8pm.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
