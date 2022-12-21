The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Hornets men's squad were victorious while the women's squad suffered a close loss

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
December 21 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Bryan taking a free throw. File picture

Horsham Hornets men's squad have kept their final hopes alive after defeating Millicent Magic at home, while the plucky women's squad just fell short in the Country Basketball League (CBL).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.