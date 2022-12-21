Every year, Hindmarsh Shire Council presents the Rae Keam scholarship and award to a year 12 student at each of the Shire's Secondary Colleges - Nhill, Rainbow and Dimboola.
The award provides a monetary prize of $500 each.
Rae Keam was a Shire Engineer for the Shire of Dimboola from 1955-1979. He was born and raised locally and was well respected in his role with Council.
After his death, his wife would travel to each school, presenting this award to students who demonstrated academic merit and well-rounded citizenship qualities.
This criterion has evolved as schools have gained further sponsorships, scholarships and awards from other sources. It is still held in very high regard at each school.
Rainbow P-12 College held its awards ceremony night on Monday, December 12, 2022.
Hindmarsh Shire Council's Mayor Brett Ireland attended this ceremony and presented a Rainbow 2022 Rae Keam Award and a $250 scholarship to two recipients, Heidi Smith and Clarissa Bigham.
Nhill College held its awards ceremony on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, and at this ceremony, Mayor Ireland presented the Nhill 2022 Rae Keam Award and a $500 scholarship to Zara Clark.
Dimboola Memorial Secondary College held its awards ceremony on Thursday, December 15, 2022, and again, Mayor Ireland presented the Dimboola 2022 Rae Keam Award and a $500 scholarship to Imogen Bird.
"It's been a great pleasure to be able to present Hindmarsh Shire Council's Rae Keam Awards and scholarships to worthy recipients on behalf of Council," Hindmarsh Shire Mayor Brett Ireland said.
"Congratulations to the successful 2022 Rae Keam Award recipients, Zara Clark, Clarissa Bigham, Heidi Smith and Imogen Bird."
"It's wonderful to see students being recognised for all their great achievements.
"I know the most recent years have been extremely difficult when transitioning between remote learning and being separated from your fellow peers throughout the years.
"You truly deserve the recognition for your hard work."
"I would also like to congratulate every student who has graduated, as well as the students who were successful for various awards and scholarships on the night.
"On behalf of Council, I wish you all the best on your future endeavours."
