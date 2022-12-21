While many fashion trends have come and gone, there remains one consistent in the Wimmera business landscape: Maria Da Ros Fashions.
Opened on December 18, 1972, the iconic fashion store has evolved over the past 50 years; however, one thing has remained consistent: family.
Maria opened the store after working for Langlands for several years.
"When mum got married, they soon sold everything and moved to Italy," current owner Lidia Rissmann said.
"However, a year later they moved back to Australia. They brought back big factory machines from Milan, Italy, and Mum did custom knitting."
Eventually, Maria opened her own business, still focusing on quality knitwear.
"She opened a week before Christmas and never looked back," Lidia said.
In 1978, Lidia started working with her mother after finishing Year 10.
"I wanted to be an air hostess or a lawyer, but Dad being an Italian said I was working for the family business," Lidia said with a wry smile.
"It's always been a family thing. At one stage, Gabriella, my sister... had her beauty counter, and we built a room for her to do waxing at the back."
In 1986, the business moved to 53A Roberts Avenue, which it has called home for the past 36 years.
"My husband and I opened the walls and we had the menswear section on one side for 25 years," Lidia recalled.
"We had the mother-in-law and son-in-law working alongside each other. While they may have ganged up on me from time to time, it never felt like work."
Maria retired in 2007 after 35 years of running the business.
Mrs Rissmann said the business was not immune to downtimes; however, she noted it has made for stronger ties with the community.
"We've been through droughts, COVID-19, that sort of thing, but after all those years, you develop good relationships with your suppliers.
"After a long time, customers are more like family. They know my family ... they know their milestones."
The golden anniversary gave Lidia time to reflect on how her business had changed as society changed too.
"Back then... Friday was one of the biggest days in the week because it was the day when the farmers came to town. Fridays used to be nine to nine," she recalled.
"Back in the 70s, there were a lot of functions and a lot of formality. There were a lot of cabarets and balls. Gowns were very elaborate and expensive... prices varied from $200 to $500. That was a lot of money.
"Now fashion is lot more casual. People buy a lot more outfits. In the old days, they'd come in and they'd buy two or three outfits and that was it for the season."
Mrs Rissmann conceded not all fashions stood the test of time.
"In the 80s it was all the big padded shoulders and the frizzy hair," she laughed.
"Someone asked me, 'What was the worst fashion?' The parachute tracksuit.
"The next worst was the Grunge-era in the early 2000s."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.