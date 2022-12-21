Whats on this summer and beyond?

Today
Horsham
"Get in the spirit" - round up your friends, family & work mates Pre-Xmas Horsham Hot To Trot. Pack the esky, hamper, chairs & rug - relax on the lawns or enjoy the comfort. Trackview Lounge & Bar10 races, TAB service, Canteen from Noon. Lunch in West Side 11.30 to 2.00 bookings 5382 1416
January 2023
Stawell
Come down and listen to Craig Atkins, a solo acoustic "One Man Band" multi-Instrumentalist based in Adelaide. He's performing at Grampians Ale Works on Friday evening January 27, 2023. Come enjoy some tunes with your family and friends. Bookings essential. More on his music can be found via http://www.craigatkinsmusic.com.
January 2023
Pomonal
Pomonal Estate is hosting an evening of food, drinks and classic cinema, all for a good cause. Funds raised go towards Olivia Newton John's Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
February 2023
Ararat
Spend five hours being guided through one of the world's most haunted locations. Aradale Asylum has seen over 10,000 deaths in its time as a mental health "treatment" facility. Can you brave this infamous dark tourism location?
February 2023
Apsley
Come along to the Apsley Hall on Sunday, February 25, from 10am-1pm. Stalls include arts and crafts, clothes, plants, baked goods, soaps and candles, and much more. For more information contact Hayley on 0409 827 228
February 2023
Beaufort
Pyrenees Hideout is a one day multi-stage boutique rock music festival located in the Pyrenees Region of Victoria featuring music from Daryl Braithwaite, Kasey Chambers, The Black Sorrows, Travis Collins, local legend Freya Josephine Hollick, plus a fully licensed bar, market and food stalls, children's rides and entertainment. For more information, visit pyreneeshideout.com.au/tickets.
February 2023
Port Fairy
From February 8-10, the Port Fairy Jazz Music Festival will feature a plethora of music performances throughout the iconic town across three magnificent days. Acts include the Bill Clarke Quintet, the Dandenong Ranges Hot Jazz Orchestra, the Diminished 7 and Wings Of Tyto. For more information, visit https://www.portfairyjazz.com.au.
May 2023
Halls Gap
The Grampians Grape Escape in Halls Gap is a weekend of regional wine, food and music that cannot be missed. In 2023, the iconic wine, food and music festival will be celebrating 30 years so chat to your crew, book your accommodation and get ready to enjoy masterclasses, demonstrations, live music, guest chefs, kids activities, plus a village of more than 100 stalls.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
