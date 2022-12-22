Harness Racing Club to host pre-Christmas races

Horsham Racing Centre plays host to pre-Christmas celebrations and a ten-event program of harness action featuring ninety acceptors on Friday afternoon.
It's free entry through West Side and the weather bureau has promised a fine, warm afternoon with a cooling breeze - so pack the picnic rug, esky, hamper and chairs and enjoy a get-together on the grass.
Lunch and afternoon tea is available in the West Side Bistro from 1.30pm and Jen's Canteen will be open from noon with a great range of hot & cold, food and drink options.
Punters should kick off with a winner, courtesy of the Marg Lee trained gelding, Keayang Santiago in the $7000 Get Well Bill Deleeuw 2YO Maiden Pace at 11.52am.
Great Western trained gelding Double Helix returns to mobile conditions in the $7000 West Side Raceday Dining 5382 1416 Trot and should make amends for a bad beginning at Maryborough last week.
Armstrong trained filly Im Princess Bella is first-emergency in the Vicbred semis at Melton on Friday night but looks the one to beat in the $8000 Conways Horsham Pace if she fails to gain a start down there.
Racing concludes with the Hygain Micrspeed Pace 4.58 pm and punters should stick with the Kate Hargreaves trained pole marker, Boak which returns to the sprint trip and a front row draw.
If you can't make it to the track on Friday, you can follow all the action live and free on your device @ TrotsVision.
Our readers can also access full fields, form guide, punting plans and gear changes at www.harness.org.au.
From The Sulky wishes all our local trainers "no bad luck" as they "battle against the best" in the semi-finals of the Vicbred Super Sires Series at Tabcorp Park Melton.
Results of tonight's semis for 2yo, 3yo & 4yo pacers (girls and boys) lead to a spot in the rich Vicbred Finals at harness headquarters on New Years Eve or the Silver and Bronze consolations at Bendigo on Friday 30th.
Horsham owned and trained 4yo mare Muckinbar Diva goes around for trainer Justin Lane and family.
She needs to do everything right at the start of the race, in order to return to the barrier-draw for her next assignment.
Armstrong trainer Leroy O'Brien (Blake Bolac), Great Westerner Peter Manning (Always Torque To Me) and Horsham trainer/driver Aaron Dunn (Little Louie) will contest semis for the 2yo colts and geldings.
Dunn also has Mykorona engaged in a 3yo fillies semi, while the O'Brien trained Im Princess Bella is first emergency in both divisions.
Dunn's 3yo gelding Hot Deal is racing in super form this preparation, winning four out of four and taking his record to eight wins, seven placings and $82,340 from 21 starts and has drawn nicely for this assignment.
Manning's Delightful Tammy rounds off our local hopes in a semi-final for the 2yo fillies.
Best bet: R4 No.4 Yankee Gambler $6 win
Value bet: R6 No.3 Puzzle Piece $3 eachway
Flexi bet: R10 box quinella Nos. 1,3,7,9,10 spend $8
Last return: $nil @ Horsham Santa Day
Balance: $702.90
