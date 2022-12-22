A beautiful afternoon saw the Under-16 teams face off in some longer 40 over matches on Sunday, December 18.
The Mountain Ants hosted Colts at Laharum in what will go down in the history books as a thriller.
Batting first, Mountain Ants got off to a shaky start losing regular wickets as Colts' bowlers attacked the stumps, with Dylan Newell producing a gem to remove Jobe Dickinson.
It took a partnership between Nick Gardiner and Jude Borlase to steady the ship as the hosts set about producing a big score for Colts to chase.
Borlase, Xavier Shevlin and Angus Norton were brutal on anything lose from the Colts attack before some late wickets from Jaxon Crooks helped Colts bowl Mountain Ants out for 231.
Borlase finished with 62 not out, Shevlin 45, Norton 31 while Crooks finished with 3/22 from his six overs.
Chasing a run per ball for the win, Colts got off to the perfect start with Dylan Newell smashing a 38 ball 50 with good support from Crooks.
It was the younger bowlers from Mountain Ants who got the game back for the hosts, with pace off the ball Charlie Bell, Rylan Schneider and Jon Gardiner all took wickets to leave the game delicately poised heading into the final overs.
The last five overs were tense as both sides looked to take the advantage, with wickets to Shevlin and Matt Reichelt helping to restrict Colts to 227 from their 40 overs, just four runs short.
Jaxon Crooks maintained his good record for the weekend, making 48, Newell 50 (retired), Harry Millar 29 and James McNeil 21.
Reichelt and Bell were the multiple wicket takers for Mountain Ants.
At Minyip, the Dunmunkle Renegades took on Homers Red and with a consistent team bowling performance the Pigeons could only manage 71 with Jackson Hoffman 22 (off 68 balls) the leading scorer.
The Gades' had an amazing eight wicket takers with one wicket each.
In reply the Renegades make light work of the total with Connor Weidemann 53 again showing his class.
Homers White won comfortably against the Horsham Saints posting 6/184 with Josh Hutchinson 50 & Toby Anson 45 in the runs.
The Saints innings couldn't get going bowled out for 73 with the Miller boys Luke & Hugh taking 5 wickets between them.
Junior cricket action will now focus on the Under-15 Country Week Carnival in Horsham from January 5 with team from Horsham, Wimmera Mallee, Portland, Hamilton, Warrnambool, Mt Gambier showcasing their talents.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.