The Wimmera Mail-Times

Mountain Ants, Colts play out 40 over thriller | Under 16s cricket

By Andrew Sostheim
December 22 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A beautiful afternoon saw the Under-16 teams face off in some longer 40 over matches on Sunday, December 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.