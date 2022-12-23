I want to wish each one of you a very Merry Christmas.
Christmas has come around so quickly this year, with so many challenges once again from floods, or flooding rains, the ongoing challenges of COVID, or barriers to health access.
And of course, two elections.
I am proud to be a country Victorian, where regional and rural lifestyle is a winner, where we appreciate our community connections in a range of fields including sports, arts and crafts, community volunteering and professional bodies.
Of course there are challenges - rural communities experience thin markets. By that I mean smaller population clusters with big distances between.
This makes economically viable health service delivery in primary care and tertiary hospital care challenging.
It means governments must work to ensure healthcare access for all those that choose a regional lifestyle and those who contribute so much to our GDP.
Mallee's contribution of almost $10 billion is a vast investment in Australia's wealth and the return to the regions ought to be evident in roads, infrastructure and health and education. Instead this government has reduced spending.
The closure of Allambi Elderly People's Home Inc in Dimboola, is a dire warning to other independent small providers in Mallee.
Currently I am aware of two more independent aged care facilities in small towns which are under threat.
I have made it clear to the government that a 'one size fits all' approach to the Royal Commission recommendations will not work in the regions.
Likewise the expansion of the Distribution Priority Areas made by this government means less doctors in rural towns.
The DPA ensured overseas trained doctors working in regional towns for 10 years, but now they can work in metropolitan areas as well.
If a medical graduate in Zimbabwe looks for a position in Australia under the DPA, he or she can access Frankston or Ouyen, a metropolitan seat or a small rural town with no supervision support onsite.
One can only imagine the metropolitan setting will be more enticing.
This was a bad move and removes just one of the short term incentives to increase GP workforce.
I will continue to focus on healthcare into 2023 and have begun coordinating a stakeholder meeting early in the new year to address these pressing issues.
In the meantime, I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and may 2023 bring peace and joy for you and yours.
