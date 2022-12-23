A Lack of Lists this Christmas

Daughter number one, meanwhile, who is now entering the final year of her studies, is also undertaking an internship at the British Consulate - how exciting - and planning the move into a house with three of her dearest friends. So, in this case, items essential to the survival of four young women in complete domestic bliss are the only things on my mind - as is that rather large invoice from RMIT University on my desk that should cover the first half of the year.