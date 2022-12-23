A Lack of Lists this Christmas

Wow, there's been heaps of interesting paperwork hitting my desk this week, but not a single Christmas List amongst the lot.
'Bun Bun the middle one' got the ATAR she needed to be offered her preferred university course - yay! This means she can now accept her place at Kew Student Residence, and I have to get serious about dealing with the paperwork to pay the bond and first instalment, as the move-in date is officially only eight weeks away. Eek!
No Christmas list is necessary in this case, as the new doona, sheet set, towels and snazzy disco light alarm clock speaker device thingy, were wrapped and under the tree instantly - obviously.
Daughter number one, meanwhile, who is now entering the final year of her studies, is also undertaking an internship at the British Consulate - how exciting - and planning the move into a house with three of her dearest friends. So, in this case, items essential to the survival of four young women in complete domestic bliss are the only things on my mind - as is that rather large invoice from RMIT University on my desk that should cover the first half of the year.
It's been a long time since I've scrolled through rental home listings in suburban Melbourne - gosh, rent costs a lot doesn't it!? I'm not sure the apron and nice set of drinking glasses I wrapped and popped under the tree will disguise the rather nasty curtains hanging in the windows of all the potential homes within our price range. That's why I added the cocktail making set.
Our baby girl has bestowed upon me paperwork that involves ticking boxes and adding up the total. Her Booklist for Year 11 was a bit terrifying, and quite important too, as we'll be living with these subjects through the next two years of our lives with her VCE. We've filled it in and filed it with the local supplier. Tick. Nice.
The lovely luxury of a complete lack of Christmas lists has meant I've cut loose in the jewellery store and chosen some precious sparkly pieces for my girls - I'm sending them out into the world with rings on their fingers and bells on their toes...almost! Remember, keep calm and be merry!
