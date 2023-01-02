The Wimmera Mail-Times

Under the Sea theme at Hindmarch Shire Youth formal

By Greg Wood
January 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 youth councillors pictured at the formal.

The 2022 Hindmarsh Youth Council formal and its Under the Sea theme, has been described as an absolutely incredible way to cap off a successful year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.