The 2022 Hindmarsh Youth Council formal and its Under the Sea theme, has been described as an absolutely incredible way to cap off a successful year.
The Youth Council began preparing for the biggest event of the year on December 16.
It was held at the Nhill Memorial Community Centre and a handful of dedicated youth councillors spent several hours at the venue to carry out decorating and preparing for the formal attendees to walk through the doors at 7pm.
With the Community Centre decked out in colours of blue, green, and white the "Under the Sea" theme was shining from every angle and looked absolutely incredible.
The youth council, a group of 13 wonderful young people who are dedicated to bringing about change and opportunities for their peers, met over a number of scheduled youth council meetings to prepare and organise this event.
From food, to decorations, and so much more - youth councillors had all the say, and it's safe to say they did a wonderful job.
This event saw a substantial number of attendees - with close to 100 young people in attendance from across the shire this became one of the biggest events the youth council has seen in a long time and with a number of good reports and smiles all around.
Hindmarsh Shire Youth Council, and Hindmarsh Shire Council would both like to thank Acoustic Box Duo for DJ'ing the event, ZEN Photography for capturing the night, council staff members for catering, supervising and ensuring everyone was safe and everyone else in between.
Hindmarsh Shire Council would also like to congratulate the 2022 Youth Councillors on a successful year, their hard-work and dedication to bringing about opportunities for all of their friends and peers.
And a big thank you goes out to everyone who attended this event and made it as great as it was, without you all we wouldn't have an event.
If you have any questions or want to get involved with Hindmarsh Shire Youth Council, please contact Georgia Gelligen, Community Development and Youth Officer on 03 5391 4444, or email youth@hindmarsh.vic.gov.au.
