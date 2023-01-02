VicHealth Local Government Partnership Success

Hindmarsh Shire Council has been successful in an application to become part of VicHealth's Local Government Partnership, an initiative with the community and young people's health and wellbeing at the forefront of all decision-making.
The VicHealth Local Government Partnership aims to set young people up for their best possible future by creating communities where children and youth grow up active, socially connected and healthy.
This partnership will amplify their voices, ideas and experiences to create a healthier future.
By offering meaningful opportunities where their voices can be heard, we can inspire more creative local solutions for greater impact.
This work will be supporting those who need it most - communities who already face greater barriers to reaching their full health.
Over the coming years, Hindmarsh Shire Council will work with VicHealth in a strategic and equitable way through evidence-based health promotion modules and communities of practice.
By partnering in this way, we will see stronger and long-lasting outcomes for more individuals.
Specifically, Hindmarsh Shire Council's program, "Creating Health Habits for Youth" will focus on implementing two modules:
The Hindmarsh Shire Youth Council will work particularly close with this initiative, ensuring there is a youth focus and input to all module implementation - our 2023 Youth Councillors will continue to be the voice for young people in the Hindmarsh Shire and ensure issues relating to health and wellbeing are addressed with regards to the current needs of young people.
Hindmarsh Shire Council is eager to get moving on this newest initiative and can't wait to begin implementing the above modules.
Hindmarsh Shire Council Mayor, Cr Brett Ireland said, "partnering with VicHealth is an exciting project for Hindmarsh children and youth."
He continued "we look forward to seeing the 2023 Hindmarsh Shire Youth Council voices, and outcomes that can be achieved to create futures where our children and youth grow up active, socially connected and healthy."
