VicHealth Local Government Partnership aims to set young people up for their best possible future

January 2 2023 - 12:00pm
VicHealth Local Government Partnership Success

Hindmarsh Shire Council has been successful in an application to become part of VicHealth's Local Government Partnership, an initiative with the community and young people's health and wellbeing at the forefront of all decision-making.

