Rarely do dogs break the magical 27:00 sec barrier at Horsham over the 485m distance, on the night of Tuesday, December 20, lightning struck twice.
Matty Lanigan & Emily Azzopardi (Rowsley) produced the talented Zipping Eve to blow her rivals away in 26:87sec to land the first bolt of lightning for the night.
Then it was local dog Crymelon Comet for club president Ian Bibby (Warracknabeal) whom normally a slow beginner did the opposite and pinged straight to the front and was never headed.
Comet produced one of the fastest times from a local greyhound in recent time around the Horsham circuit stopping the clock in a blistering 26:87sec four and a half lengths to the better of War Time Novelty.
Crymelon Comet is in a rich vein of form his last two 485m runs have produced victory in the Grade 5 Vic Bred Final securing a $7,500 first place winners' cheque, and then producing the blistering 26:87sec victory on Tuesday in the On-Site Engineering mixed Grade 4/5 event.
Well done Ian, Jill and Gill.
Comet now has the impressive record of 75 starts for nine wins and 29 minor placings and $41,000 in prize money and like a fine bottle of red seems to be getting better with age.
John Weir-Smith (Horsham) for the second week running has gone extremely close to victory with new kennel addition That's Rare, impressive trial form has translated into two impressive race starts to open her career.
Both starts That's Rare has used great track and race sense finishing second in both starts.
That's Rare should be going into everyone's black book as a win is just around the corner.
The Warrack Motel 1-4 Win Final saw a quality field contest over the 410m event for a $3,500 first prize, team Fullerton's (Red Cliffs) ran a strong second with Show The Magic coming off a month spell, and Heather Baxter's (Murtoa) ever reliable Cruisin Blaze was a further two and a half lengths back in third position, both greyhounds performed strongly for the locals.
The Fullerton's (Red Cliffs) then proceeded to win the second last race on the program with the ever-consistent Pressure Rising victorious in the smart time of 23:17sec in the Mixed Grade event over the 410m.
Pressure Rising has a love affair with the Horsham circuit having won six of her seven races at the track, Miracle Belle almost made it a race to race winning double for the kennel when running second in the next race in the card.
The Horsham Greyhound Club would like to wish all readers a safe a happy festive season and your readership and support of the local greyhound club is much appreciated.
