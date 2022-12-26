The Wimmera Mail-Times

Flying Comet highlights Horsham greyhound meet | The Run Home

By Peter Carter
Updated December 27 2022 - 10:29am, first published December 26 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crymelon Comet Winning for Ian Bibby in 26.87sec. Picture supplied

Rarely do dogs break the magical 27:00 sec barrier at Horsham over the 485m distance, on the night of Tuesday, December 20, lightning struck twice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.