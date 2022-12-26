While many of us are relaxing on the couch, Horsham's Tom Dunn is gearing up for an experience of a lifetime.
In 2023, he's taking on the unthinkable: a 9000km triathlon from Australia's western coast to the eastern coast, all in the name of mental health.
"The little tagline is 'mental', and it's pretty appropriate," he said with a chuckle.
"A common response from everyone once they see how many kilometres I am doing is 'It's mental. It's crazy' but hopefully it's a bit of fun as well."
From February, Tom will cycle 6700km - double the distance of the Tour De France.
He will swim 300km - about eight times the length of the English channel.
He will also run 47 marathons in 47 days, covering 2000km in the final leg.
Overall, the 9000km journey is the equivalent of 170 Olympic standard triathlons, carrying his gear, food and water.
The adventure is as much a logistical challenge as it is a physical one.
"It's an atypical order for triathlon," Tom noted.
"Trying to find the best spot to swim was a difficult thing. I was making sure that it was a triathlon and that the portions were correct. I knew I was going from the westernmost point of Australia to the easternmost point; I had to find a patch of water roughly in the vicinity of 200-400km.
"I settled on a section of the Murray River because that seemed like the best spot that I could find continuous water source to swim in."
With the Murray River locked in, Tom noted it was a juggling act to get from WA to the river.
"The trip starts with a cycle leg, the westernmost point, follows the coastline almost exclusively until I get to Melbourne. Then I'll kick out to Horsham - to balance the kilometres and to come home for a bit.
"Then I'll kick cross Yarrawonga, swim from Yarrawonga to Echuca... swimming downstream because the trip stupid enough I don't need I need to swim upstream as well.
"...then I'll run from Echuca to Byron Bay, the easternmost point of mainland Australia."
The 27-year-old is no stranger to undertaking ultra endurance trips.
In 2014, he kayaked 2200k along the Murray River and raised $15,000 for Aurora Early Intervention Centre for blind and deaf children.
In 2017, he undertook a 113-day, 3700km trip down the Murray-Darling basin on a stand-up paddleboard, which raised $82,000 for Deaf Children Australia.
He completed an unguided, unsupported hike to the Mount Everest Base Camp in 2019.
Later that year, he covered the length of Australia - 4973km - in a quadrathlon to raise funds for the Melbourne Indigenous Transition School.
"To be honest... I think the reason why I'm probably more straight face is is I've done a few trips like this," he said.
"Once you have done a little bit, it becomes second nature. Say, the under-14 football running laps around the oval seems exhausting to them, whereas the senior footballers' preseason training is just running laps, and it's a natural part of it.
"That's the way I've progressed with my trips. I started with the 2200km kayak of the Murray, and I had no idea what I was getting myself in for. I didn't train. I underestimated how tough that would be, but I fell into it.
"That set the bar. The next trip was 3800km, then 5000km, so while they're very large, incremental differences, there's not a huge mindset difference approaching a trip.
"It's going to hurt you, and that's a given. It's a matter of trying to find the joy of the trip.
As one might expect, there isn't a training manual for a 9000km triathlon.
"Because of the distance, I'm not doing any run training at all," he said with an element of trepidation.
"I'm hoping that will not come back and bite me towards the end. Any fitness trainer will know that after the 60-70 days of cycling or swimming [will negate] any specific run training.
"I'm focusing very much on cycling, trying to start the trip off with a big bang."
He said the mental battle of an ultra-endurance adventure starts in the mind, not on the pavement.
"If you look at the trip as it's a 9000km trip, there's no way that you're going to survive the first few days because it's so daunting and it's so big," Tom said.
"The successful way I've found of getting through the trips is by breaking it down. That's as simple as doing a lot of logistical work ahead of time... approaching the trip as not a 9000km triathlon but knowing that every 900km is ten per cent, which means every 90km is one per cent.
"Looking at the cycle leg, I'm hoping to about 170km a day, which means I will be ticking off two per cent per day.
"You have to trick yourself. Waking up every day thinking I have to cover 170km sounds pretty horrible to be honest, so you have to break that down too. There might be a town in 70km, so you focus on that town and reward yourself with a break. Once you get to that town, you have to think 'Oh, I'm 60km out of 180 kilometres. I'm a third of that way, I may as well keep going'."
The adventurer said that while the first 15 minutes and last 15 minutes of the day are the hardest, he is at his happiest once he settles into a groove.
"I find it quite almost therapeutic to a degree because the only thing I have to do in the world is go from A to B. It's quite almost relaxing really," he declared.
"You've got to be motivated, but you can just drift away and explore any and every thought. It's it's kind of enjoyable in some way. "
Tom admits there is a much more severe side to his journey that motivates him to complete the 900km adventure.
"I'm partnering with livin, a mental health organization whose key message is 'Don't wait to speak'," he said.
"It's particularly appropriate. The last two years have knocked a lot of people around. People were building momentum- they wanted to pursue their goals - and then had to put it on hold for two years.
"[To] pick up where they were left off ... seems like a bit of hard work.
"That feeling that you're just living your life day to day when that feels like hard work. It's a horrible spot.
"I've definitely had my own battles with mental health across the past nine years.
I'm fortunate that I've had a great support network around me. Not everyone has that privilege or perhaps sometimes it's just a matter of they don't feel that they have that support network around them.
"I think of the old cliche is a problem shared is a problem halved.
"We're encourage people that when they're feeling pretty crappy, turn to someone close by you reach out."
Likewise, Tom hopes he won't need to make the 9000 journey alone.
"I'm hopeful to get a bit of encouragement, some followers to come and join me through the journey," he revealed.
"[Logistically] it would make more sense to perhaps go east to west because then you'd just be it'd be a cleaner flow. However, I'm hopeful to get a some followers to come and join me through the journey."
To donate, visit www.livin.org.
To follow Tom's journey, visit whattomhasdunn.com.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
