"You have to trick yourself. Waking up every day thinking I have to cover 170km sounds pretty horrible to be honest, so you have to break that down too. There might be a town in 70km, so you focus on that town and reward yourself with a break. Once you get to that town, you have to think 'Oh, I'm 60km out of 180 kilometres. I'm a third of that way, I may as well keep going'."