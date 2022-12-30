The Wimmera Mail-Times

Mayor Brett Ireland presents Year 12 students with Rae Keam Award

December 30 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rae Keam Awards 2022

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.