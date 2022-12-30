Roy Trimble is testament to the old adage 'if you don't use it you lose it.'
Aged 80, Mr Trimble is one of the oldest employees at Grampians Community Health and he has no plans to slow down.
An Individual Support Worker in the Community Assist program, Mr Trimble often helps people younger than himself, but he still has the energy, skills and motivation to keep going.
"My father was a Mallee farmer and I saw many elderly hard-working farmers retire and move into town," Mr Trimble said.
"It seemed that not long after they had settled into enjoy a leisurely lifestyle, they'd die.
"My work at Grampians Community Health contributes to my health, fitnessand wellbeing ... you know the saying - use it or lose it."
Mr Trimble says working well beyond the traditional retirement age, while physically demanding, has allowed him to remain active, productive andrelevant; and it validates his contribution to the health, welfare andeconomic activity of the community.
"It's a motivation to keep going," he said.
"We're all looking for relevance and to have that relevance validated.
"Something has to reward you, and that's what this work does because it has meaning for someone else -especially our Community Assist clientele."
Mr Trimble, who lives at Pomonal, was a teacher by profession and retired early from full-time teaching at 55.
However, his cut-flower growing business for the floristry industry and part-time teaching opportunities in the TAFE and private education sectors, ensured he stayed busy.
He first worked for Grampians Community Health in the early to mid- 2000s running a pilot program "Blokes in the Bush", for men seeking to change and enhance their lifestyle.
Last year he celebrated a decade in his current role and continues to work a minimum of 10 hours each week.
While he recommends older people should consider continuing to work, if they enjoy it; and are physically, mentally and emotionally up for it, he does have some words of advice.
"If you've been out of the workforce for more than five years, you will find things have changed so much that you may need to re-acquaint and re-orientate yourself," he said.
"Workplaces are not what they used to be - you may not be what you used to be."
Mr Trimble says there are many reasons he keeps working, including wanting to see how older people are being treated, both as employees and as recipients of aged care and other services, in the workforce and in their homes.
"I continue to work for the experiences, the opportunity for professional development and because I enjoy what I do," he said.
"People, young and old alike, get into an 'old mindset'.
"They come to believe that because a person looks old, they are either incapable of working or 'will just get in the way.
"If you have got, or can get yourself into an industry you enjoy, why not keep going?
"As a youth, I learned that if you worked hard, you could have a good life and then as you get older you don't stop, you adjust yourworkplace expectations and lifestyle to align with your health, workplace capability, aspirations and life-balance,' Mr Trimble said.
He believes society needs to reconsider and, if necessary, change its attitudes about older people in the workforce.
"Participation in the national workforce should be based on merit, not on a mandated retirement age that was determined long ago when the average lifespan was more than 10years less than it is now.
"I have children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and lots of interests - my work for Grampians Community Health is just one of them."
Grampians Community Health is seeking new individual support workers. Visithttps://urldefense.com/v3/__https://gch.org.au/get-involved/*roles__;Iw!!DUUbG7Thu1Mg3h4szpc!rGERLF5umDYkTNKaMZicChMaQncuG09rPculg-yh76gGbEGCRY0VoNNTTZC_BeXoYwce6eTlJH2wmlNHHxYz1y9yE1fnsYY$ for details.
