The Wimmera Mail-Times

West Wimmera Shire Council has presented its annual student citizenship awards to three outstanding young people.

December 29 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edenhope Citizenship Award winner Erin Ewer and Mayor Tim Meyer. Picture supplied.

West Wimmera Shire Council has presented its annual student citizenship awards to three outstanding young people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.