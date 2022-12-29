West Wimmera Shire Council has presented its annual student citizenship awards to three outstanding young people.
Each secondary college in the shire selects its own award recipient using criteria set by council.
The criteria includes the willingness to accept positions of responsibility and participate in college activities, setting a mature example, and interacting well with staff, peers and younger children.
The winning students are also willing to assist in tasks that benefit the community, are involved in community activities, and set positive examples regarding sound and responsible attitudes to study.
This year, the award winners were Susan Rowe for Goroke College, Makaile White for Kaniva College, and Erin Ewer for Edenhope College.
Mayor Tim Meyer said all the award recipients were extremely deserving.
Cr Meyer presented the award to Erin at Edenhope College and to Makaile at Kaniva College on December 14.
Cr Jodie Pretlove presented the award to Susan at Goroke College, also on December 14.
She said Susan had demonstrated leadership in a range of roles within the school and wider community.
Cr Meyer said the Edenhope winner Erin was a great contributor and developing young leader.
He said the Kaniva winner Makaile continually endeavoured to achieve her best at school and in the community.
The award consists of a framed certificate and $300 to be used towards future education expenses.
"Council believes it is important to acknowledge and encourage students who strive for excellence," Cr Meyer said.
"It's fantastic to see so many young people striving to make a difference in our communities."
