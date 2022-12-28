The Wimmera Mail-Times

Annie Greenaway-Lawsons Private Hospital, 1909-1919

By Horsham Historical Society
Updated December 29 2022 - 11:17am, first published 9:00am
Annie Greenaway-Lawson (seated on right) and her extended family at Green Villa, 9 Urquhart Street, Horsham, December 1912. Picture by Horsham Historical Society 001828

In the 1880s employment options for single women were essentially limited to domestic service or factory work. For a widow with a young family the options were even fewer but some rose to the challenge and carved out their own career.

