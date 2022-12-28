Attracted by the low cost of land being offered in the Wimmera by the Government, the family of six travelled to Horsham in about 1877 and took over the leases on two blocks of land (Allotments 14 and 24) on the fertile Kalkee Plains at Blackheath. Together, John and Annie cleared the land and planted crops. They were quite successful but in April 1884 John died of pneumonia, leaving Annie pregnant with their eighth child.