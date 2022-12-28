In the 1880s employment options for single women were essentially limited to domestic service or factory work. For a widow with a young family the options were even fewer but some rose to the challenge and carved out their own career.
Annie Matilda Waggett was born in England about 1849. At the age of 20 she emigrated to Portland, Victoria to take up a general servant's position. In April 1870 she married 24-year-old John Greenaway, a farmer from nearby Merino, and they started a family.
Attracted by the low cost of land being offered in the Wimmera by the Government, the family of six travelled to Horsham in about 1877 and took over the leases on two blocks of land (Allotments 14 and 24) on the fertile Kalkee Plains at Blackheath. Together, John and Annie cleared the land and planted crops. They were quite successful but in April 1884 John died of pneumonia, leaving Annie pregnant with their eighth child.
Despite this tragedy, the 35-year-old Annie Greenaway, after giving birth to her last child, and with the help of her elderly parents-in-law and her two eldest children, Martha, 13 and Jack, 11, continued operating the farm and paying the fees to the Government. Success came in May 1893 when she was able to pay off the final fee and the land became hers.
In August 1899 Annie married a neighbour, widower Andrew Lawson, and moved into his home 'Elderslie' at Blackheath with her youngest child, 15-year-old Grace. Her four adult sons ran 'Greenaway Farm'.
Unfortunately, Andrew Lawson died in March 1904, aged 68. In his will he left Annie a modest bequest. Annie returned to Greenaway Farm and, beginning in November 1904, advertised as a midwife in a "Notice to Ladies" that "she is prepared to attend them during their accouchement".
In 1905 an unpleasant event befell the Greenaway family when Annie's daughter, Mary Greenaway, was jilted by a man 13 years her senior. With Annie's help, Mary successfully sued for breach of promise. Mary never married and assisted her mother with midwifery work.
In May 1908 Annie purchased an area of land in Horsham bounded by Palk, Searle, McPherson and Urquhart Streets. On the north-eastern corner of Searle and Urquhart she built a handsome house, 'Green Villa'. She registered this as a private hospital with the Council and on February 5, 1909 advertised in The Horsham Times (now The Wimmera Mail-Times) that "Mrs Lawson ... (better known as Mrs Greenaway) has good accommodation for ladies during their accouchement ... Terms Moderate, 'Green Villa', Urquhart Street."
The next year, perhaps finding that people were confused by her change of name, Annie began advertising as 'Mrs Greenaway-Lawson'. In July 1910 she became the 93rd subscriber to the new telephone service in Horsham so that expectant mothers could be assured that, in the event of an emergency, the help of a doctor was only a phone call away.
Over the next few years Annie sold off the northern part of the land, between Palk and Harriett Streets, as house blocks and used the funds to purchase more farmland at Blackheath for her sons.
Annie and Mary continued to run 'Green Villa' as a maternity hospital until 1919 when Annie's son, Phillip, lost his wife, Agnes. His young family went into Horsham to be cared for at Green Villa and Phillip travelled out to Blackheath to work the farm.
By now Annie was 70 years of age but this did not appear to slow her down. She continued to advertise her skills as a nurse up until she was 80 years old. Her 1930 telephone listing read: "Greenaway-Lawson, Nurse, Priv. Hospital, Urquhart St. [Phone] 93".
Annie Greenaway-Lawson, at age 81, died on April 1, 1931. Her son, George Greenaway, purchased some of the land from the estate and gradually sold it off as housing lots and rented out 'Green Villa'. In the mid-1930s, sons Andrew and George built their retirement homes next door to Green Villa at 13 and 15 Searle Street.
Green Villa was demolished in 1952 and some of the building materials reused by George to replace a house that had burnt down on his property at Blackheath. About 1955 the Wimmera Shire purchased the corner block, upon which they erected a brick home for the Shire Secretary, Keith Lovett.
