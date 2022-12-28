The Wimmera Mail-Times

Belinda O'Loughlin-trained Runbro wins the Nhill Cup

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
December 28 2022 - 12:00pm
Runbro ridden by Jarrod Lorensini wins the DMD Nhill Cup. Picture by by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

Mount Gambier's Runbro has scored the biggest win of its career, taking out the 2022 Nhill Cup on Monday, December 26.

