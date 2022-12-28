Mount Gambier's Runbro has scored the biggest win of its career, taking out the 2022 Nhill Cup on Monday, December 26.
The eight-year-old gelding edged out Riotous Mischief by half a length, while Bannerton rounded out the winners, coming in third more than a length behind.
Entering the race, Riotous Mischief was a $2 favourite to win the 1650m handicap race, carrying just 55kg, compared to Runbro (56kg) and 2019 Nhill Cup winner Splash Some Cash (59.5).
At the start of the race, Innocent Pegg (3) got off to a flier, while Run Bro and Riotous Mischief settled towards the back of the pack.
Splash Some Cash took the lead with 1300m remaining and remained in front for the next 700m.
With 600m remaining, Riotous Mischief took off, arcing wide into the home straight to take the lead.
With 200m left, Runbro caught up to Riotous Mischief and held on to take home the $30,000 Cup.
The Nhill Cup marks Runbro's eighth win, with her last win on January 23, 2022, in Penola.
The Belinda O'Loughlin-trained gelding was sired by the stallion Elzaam out of the dam Runs On Dreams.
Horsham trainer Paul Preusker had a productive day in Nhill as Stand Up For Me won the Nhill IGA Plus Liquor Maiden Plate, and Thunder Park won race 4.
His five-year-old mare Till It's Over placed fourth in the Cup.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.