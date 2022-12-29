Looking back at 2022 in sport

We always knew it was going to be a challenge and come down to the wire- Minyip-Murtoa's coach, Tim McKenzie
After two years of false starts and missed opportunities, the year 2022 was filled with so much promise.
With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, it was a year of realised potential.
Minyip-Murtoa have enshrined their place as one of the most dominant WFNL sides since Horsham's tenpeat after defeating Ararat 8.11 (59) to 7.10 (52) to claim the 2022 WFNL senior premiership.
With two flags and a minor premiership in 2021, the Burras have certainly earned their place in the history books with a seven-point win.
On a blustery day in September, the Burras and Rats duked it out under sunshine, downpours and even the odd rainbow, to decide who would be crowned the year's best.
Burras coach Tim McKenzie said he was proud of the "incredible effort" his side put in during the match and throughout the year.
"I said at the end of the third quarter, 'play your role to the best of your ability' and (they) did exactly that," McKenzie said.
"It was all in our preparation, we went into the game with a couple of different scenarios. They played out and we executed (our plans). We always knew it was going to be a challenge and come down to the wire."
Will Holmes earned the Greg Binns medal for his best on ground performance.
It didn't all go Minyip-Murtoa's way on Saturday however, as Horsham dispatched the Burras in a scrappy, low-scoring affair to claim the 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League reserves premiership.
Veteran big men Tim Wade and Jordyn Burke stood tall, while young guns Harley Pope and Riley Williams were impressive and gave the Demons speed, helping their side to a 3.11 (29) to 2.1 (13) win
Pope won the medal for Best on Ground.
Ararat stunned Horsham by 38 points to notch a memorable grand final upset in the Under 17 grand final, winning 8.15 (63) to 3.7 (25).
The Demons reversed their fortunes to win the 2022 Under 14 premiership defeating Ararat 5.6 (36) to 3.1 (19).
In the Horsham and District Football Netball League, Rupanyup survived an almighty scare to win the 2022 HDFNL senior premiership in the game of the year and break a 21-year premiership drought.
In front of a roaring crowd at City Oval, the Panthers prevailed over the Kees, 11.17 (83) to 12.8 (80), in a match that will go down as one of the best grand finals the HDFNL has ever seen.
Meanwhile, Noradjuha-Quantong claimed the 2022 HDFNL reserves flag with a 32-point victory over Rupanyup, winning 6.18 (54) to 3.4 (22).
Jason Kerr earned the Best on Ground medal.
The Pimpinio Tigers enjoyed an emphatic victory in the Under 17 grand final, defeating Kalkee by 42 points, 12.12 (84) to 6.6 (42).
The Laharum Demons won the 2022 Under 14 HDFNL premiers, after a stirring win over Kaniva-Leeor, 5.4 (34) to 2.2 (14).
Wimmera Football Netball League's 2022 A Grade grand final saw the classic battle - Saints versus Demons.
In a classic good against evil matchup, the Horsham Saints endured rain, sunshine and plenty of challenges to defeat Horsham, 34-29.
Saints coach Jess Cannane said it was the team belief that got them through.
"We knew Horsham would keep on coming at us and we knew we needed to do it as a team and it really showed in that fourth quarter when we were able to mount the challenge that they put to us. That got us over the line," she said.
Best on court went to Horsham's Jedda Heard.
Nhill Tigers were ferocious against Horsham Demons in the B Grade grand final, winning 37-33.
The Stawell Warriors were clinical in their victory over Horsham Saints, 27-16, in the C Grade grand final.
The Horsham Saints reversed the outcome in the C Reserve grand final, defeating the Stawell Warriors, 25-16.
The Horsham Saints defeated the Warrack Eagles, 39-31, to claim the 17 and under premiership
Likewise, the Saints defeated Horsham, 31-26, in the 15 and under grand final.
The Demons claimed the 13 and under premiership, defeating the Saints, 28-16.
Edenhope-Apsley created history as they won the A Grade Horsham and District Football Netball League grand final.
Meanwhile, Kalkee dominated B Grade and C Grade to claim victory over Noradjuha-Quantong and Edenhope-Apsley.
Noradjuha and Quantong got revenge over Kalkee winning the C Reserve grand final, while Pimpinio's fury too much for Harrow Balmoral in 17 and under netball.
Kalkee also claimed the 15 and under and 13 and under netball flags.
In the Horsham Cricket Association, Rup-Minyip put on one of its better performances of the year to shock the highly-fancied Bullants by just two wickets.
Batting first at City Oval, the Bullants were looking dangerous at 1-40 before Connor Weidemann dismissed Justtin Combe for a measured 20, while Shane Oakley's 32 helped his side reach a formidable 7-147 from their 45 overs.
Chasing a reasonable total against the competition's strongest bowling unit was never going to be easy for the Blue Panthers, and at 5-44, things looked over.
Until Bailey Young strode to the crease. Batting down the order for the decider, the number seven compiled a 46-run partnership alongside Dylan Eats.
After Eats was dismissed for 34, Young partnered with Caeleb Leith (12 runs) to steer his side to victory with 21 balls remaining.
Young scored 56 runs off 62 balls, and was a deserved winner of the Player of the Final award.
In the B Grade, the Horsham Saints snatched a nine-run victory over Laharum, 164 to 156.
West Wimmera won the C Grand final, rolling the Saints 141 to 64.
The Dunmunkle Renegades cruised to victory over Colts by seven wickets in the under 16 grand final, winning 9/55 to 3/57.
In the under 14s grand final, Homers white held out Dunmunkle Renegades Red to win by 20 runs, 7/94 to 74 all out.
The Central Wimmera Tennis Association came to an enthralling conclusion as St Michael's prevailed 7 (80) - 5 (60) over Drung South Purple.
In A Special Horsham Lawn Thompson accounted for Natimuk 9 (79) - 5 (74).
Haven Tennis Club emerged victorious 7 (78) - 5 (72) over Horsham Lawn Bardell in A Grade.
Laharum placed a final exclamation point on their season of dominance, when they had a comprehensive 10 (91) - 2 (58) win over St Michael's in B Special.
Horsham City Bowling Club completed a clean sweep of the top two divisions of Wimmera Weekend Pennant bowling, defeating Horsham Golf and Sunnyside.
Division 1 saw a thriller - although the final scoreline read 22-4 - City was only five shots ahead, and Golf stuck close for much of the day.
In Division 2, Horsham CIty had a much more comfortable time, accounting for Sunnyside 83-74, 24 points to 2.
For Horsham City's Division 1 team, it's the second year in a row the side has come out on top.
"It's always a tough battle when we play Golf; we were really nip and tuck all year, so it was really good battle on a great venue and great green," team manager Daniel Gloury said.
The Horsham Hornets men's side was crowned the Country Basketball League's south west division champions after defeating the Portland Coasters 87-80.
Horsham Hornets president Jon Fitzgerald said the win showed the club's resilience.
"To not have a men's or women's side in last season, to see our men come out and do that, and have our women not far behind, is phenomenal," Fitzgerald said.
"It was a tough game, Portland are a good side. It's just awesome to see. This is the best feeling ever."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
