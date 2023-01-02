The Wimmera Mail-Times

Volunteer Cynthia Knight honoured with prestigious award from Grampians Health

January 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Cynthia Knight pictured receiving her Life Governor Award from Dale Fraser of Grampians Health.

A Horsham woman who has given 30 years of outstanding service as a volunteer to the Wimmera Base Hospital has been honoured with a Life Governor award by Grampians Health.

Local News

