Special Operations Group arrests man at Stawell for home invasion

Updated December 30 2022 - 5:52pm, first published 5:15pm
Man arrested following Long Gully home invasion

A man has been arrested by the Special Operations Group as part of an investigation into an aggravated home invasion in Long Gully earlier this month.

