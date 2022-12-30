Man arrested following Long Gully home invasion

A man has been arrested by the Special Operations Group as part of an investigation into an aggravated home invasion in Long Gully earlier this month.
The 50-year-old man was arrested yesterday afternoon in the carpark of a fast-food restaurant in Stawell about 3pm.
The arrest follows an Armed Crime Squad investigation into an Excell Street aggravated burglary, on Thursday, December 1, where a victim was allegedly assaulted and threatened, and shots were fired outside the home shortly before midnight.
No one was physically injured during the incident.
The Melton South man has been charged with a range of offences including aggravated home invasion, reckless conduct endanger serious injury, prohibited person possess a firearm, intentionally cause injury and threat to inflict serious injury.
He was remanded to appear before Ballarat Magistrates' Court today (Friday, December 30).
As part of the investigation two other men have also been arrested and charged.
The pair, a 33-year-old from Pascoe Vale and a 26-year-old from Bundoora, were both arrested by the Special Operations Group on December 2 and December 12 respectively.
They have each been charged with aggravated home invasion, reckless conduct endanger serious injury, prohibited person possess a firearm, intentionally cause injury and threat to inflict serious injury and remanded to appear before Melbourne Magistrates' Court on February 27.
