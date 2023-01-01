The Wimmera Mail-Times

Swimmer missing - police and other emergency services searching VIctorian lake

By Callum Godde
Updated January 2 2023 - 9:34am, first published 9:32am
Police divers have been begun searching for a missing swimmer in a Victorian alpine lake. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

A man has gone missing while swimming at a lake in Victoria's alpine region, northeast of Melbourne.

