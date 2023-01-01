The Wimmera Mail-Times

Arrests over alleged "keyless" vehicle thefts

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 2 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police continue to investigate how members of an alleged car thieving syndicate were able to steal multiple high-end vehicles without accessing keys.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.