CFA crews extinguished a boat fire after it mysteriously went up in flames at Lake Charlegrark

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated January 3 2023 - 11:24am, first published 10:47am
A speedboat well ablaze at Lake Charlegrark prior to being doused by CFA crews. Picture supplied.

Several fire crews were called out to Lake Charlegrark in Minimay on Sunday morning where a parked speedboat mysteriously went up in flames.

